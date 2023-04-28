A Nigerian court on Friday ordered an end to the eight-month detention of a VLCC and its 26-strong crew over disputed oil smuggling allegations after a multi-million dollar plea deal, according to sources close to the case.

The 300,000-dwt Heroic Idun (built 2020) and its multinational crew have been detained since August 2022 by Equatorial Guinea and then Nigeria following a bitter dispute over a failed loading of oil at the Akpo terminal.

After months of being held without charge, the seafarers were detained on the ship accused of piracy and oil smuggling offences that were condemned as ‘trumped-up’ and tantamount to extortion by a shipmasters’ association.