South Korea’s HMM has renewed its clean tanker fleet with a secondhand deal.

Brokers reported the Seoul-listed owner as paying $43m for the 50,000-dwt Petronia Pacific (built 2020) from Robert Kuok’s Singapore-based Pacific Carriers.

A spokesman confirmed that HMM had acquired a tanker, but could not verify the name after work hours in Seoul, and ahead of a public holiday in the country.