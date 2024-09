South Korea’s HMM has ended a near two-decade-long hiatus in ordering MR product tankers.

The shipping giant is said to have booked up to four 50,000-dwt newbuildings at domestic shipyard HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

Shipbuilding sources said HMM penned the order for two firm MR tanker newbuildings some time ago, with the details only now coming to light.