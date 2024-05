Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed on Monday to have set their sights on three vessels underway in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a regular target for Houthi rebels of late, Clearlake and Greek owner Minerva Marine are the owners of the vessels mentioned.

Their claims, however, have not been corroborated yet by any other military or maritime security source that usually reports such strikes.