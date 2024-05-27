Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed on Monday to have set their sights on three separate vessels underway in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Their claims, however, have not been corroborated yet by any other military or maritime security source that usually reports such strikes.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree stated that his group has “targeted” no less than three commercial vessels and two “American military destroyers”, as part of a campaign to disrupt the trade of Israel and its close western allies.