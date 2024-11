Another round of Donald Trump’s trade policies could have a slight negative effect on shipping, according to Clarksons.

Analyst Frode Morkedal said a second Trump presidency had the potential to “reshape” shipping as it did the first time around when tonne-mile growth fell 0.5% in 2018, then again in 2019.

“Dry bulk, particularly grain and steel products, was most impacted, followed by LNG and LPG due to China’s ban on US imports of these commodities,” he said.