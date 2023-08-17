US-listed Scorpio Tankers is moving forward with its massive stock buyback drive after racking up big profits this year.
The company said it had “recently” spent $48.7m on 980,110 shares in the open market at an average price of $49.66
Product tanker giant makes good on promise to return more cash to investors
