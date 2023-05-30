Nearly 900 maritime companies were set up in 2022 with ties to Russia that have helped to boost its oil exports to a post-invasion high despite western sanctions, according to new research.

The 864 new companies include 87 that contain 100 vessels that were previously Russian-owned or flagged, according to a paper by S&P Global Intelligence.

The research shows that more than a quarter, or 23, of those companies were set up in the United Arab Emirates, which has emerged as a major ship-owning alternative to the European Union.