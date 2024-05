Oslo-listed investor Hunter Group has seen its VLCC bet swing into the red for April in volatile markets.

The Norwegian company, backed by investors Morten Astrup and Arne Fredly, charters in two unnamed tankers on long-term deals at an average of $51,570 per day.

They were chartered out at an average of $45,180 per day last month, meaning a loss of $6,570 per day.