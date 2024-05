Norway’s Hunter Group is backing its VLCC investments to make more money against a backdrop of what it believes are the sector’s best-ever supply-demand fundamentals.

In its first-quarter results, the Oslo-listed investment company talked up “arguably the best VLCC supply outlook ever” over the next few years.

The Morten Astrup and Arne Fredly-backed group explained that the VLCC orderbook stands at 41 vessels, about 5% of the fleet.