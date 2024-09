Diversified Eastern Pacific Shipping has deviated from its normal practice of ordering new ships by chartering two chemical tanker newbuildings from a Chinese leasing company.

The Idan Ofer-controlled company which has ordered over 100 newbuildings during the last three years, has bareboat chartered two 25,000-dwt chemical tanker newbuildings from AVIC International Leasing.

Officials at Eastern Pacific declined to comment on the charter deal when contacted.