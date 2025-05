Japan’s Idemitsu Tanker is splashing out around $270m on two methanol dual-fuel VLCCs as part of its fleet renewal plan.

In addition, the Tokyo-based company has revealed that it chartering two more of the eco-friendly type from compatriot owners Iino Kaiun Kaisha and NYK under long-term period contracts.

All four 309,000-dwt crude carriers have been contracted at Japan Marine United (JMU) for delivery between 2027 and 2028.