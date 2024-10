Japan’s Iino Kaiun Kaisha (Iino Lines) has contracted the country’s first dual-fuel methanol VLCC.

The company said the eco ship will be delivered from the domestic Nihon Shipyard in 2027, for charter to compatriot Idemitsu Tanker.

The VLCC is based on a design concept developed by a consortium comprising Iino, Idemitsu, the shipyard and giant Japanese owner NYK.