Japanese owner Iino Lines has signed up one if its VLCCs for a new greenhouse gas observation project.

The idea is for the 312,000-dwt VLCC Fujisan Maru (built 2020) to observe climate conditions above the Indian Ocean.

The work is being coordinated by the National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES), Iino said, as part of a project supported by the country’s Environment Research and Technology Development Fund.