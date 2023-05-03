Hong Kong Convention (HKC)-compliant recycling facilities in India took all the tonnage sold for demolition over the past week as high-profile owners IMC Industrial Group, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and Gearbulk cleared their decks of older ships.

Their decision to accept lower prices for green recycling in a market in which scrap values are falling highlights the increasing momentum by shipowners to seek out compliant facilities to dispose of unwanted tonnage.

MSC is scrapping another container ship, but where is the promised tsunami?
In MSC’s clear-out of older container ships, the 1,893-teu MSC Lucia (built 1985) got the chop.