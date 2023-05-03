Hong Kong Convention (HKC)-compliant recycling facilities in India took all the tonnage sold for demolition over the past week as high-profile owners IMC Industrial Group, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and Gearbulk cleared their decks of older ships.

Their decision to accept lower prices for green recycling in a market in which scrap values are falling highlights the increasing momentum by shipowners to seek out compliant facilities to dispose of unwanted tonnage.

In MSC’s clear-out of older container ships, the 1,893-teu MSC Lucia (built 1985) got the chop.