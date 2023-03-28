Spain led calls on Tuesday for a crack-down on ship-to-ship transfers of Russian crude in international waters to avoid a costly clean-up after any accident involving an elderly ‘dark fleet’ tanker.

Flag states and port control should do more to scrutinise the operations because of the growing risk of accidents during risky transfers involving poorly-maintained tankers, the International Maritime Organization was told.

Tankers involved in the activity included a 26-year-old vessel, the 106,500-dwt Turba (built 1997), which has not had a full inspection since 2017, the regulator was told.