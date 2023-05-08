Imperial Petroleum, a Nasdaq-listed owner of tankers and bulkers, notched up its most profitable quarter by far in the first three months of 2023, boosted by a bigger fleet in favourable markets.

The outfit posted net income of $35.7m between January and March, compared with a mere $220,000 in the same period of 2022 and $13.8m in the fourth quarter of last year.

As the size of the company’s fleet more than doubled year-on-year from five to 12 vessels, market rates surged — particularly for the company’s eight tankers.