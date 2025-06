Last week’s crude tanker loadings could be a portent of things to come for the sector.

Bimco chief shipping analyst Niels Rasmussen noted loadings out of Opec countries leapt 24% last week to 2.3m barrels per day, the highest since 2023.

He explained it was a possible sign the bloc’s accelerated production hikes could be the cause, but cautioned it was too early to call it a trend.