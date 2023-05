India has dismissed a threat by the EU’s chief diplomat to target oil product exports to the bloc that have been refined from Russian oil.

Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said oils refined in India were not treated as Russian when questioned about comments by the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

He pointed to the EU’s own regulations that allowed for Russian crude that has been substantially processed at refineries outside of the block to be imported without breaching sanctions.