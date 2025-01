Indonesia’s Waruna Nusa Sentana has again achieved a demolition price well above market level for an older stainless steel chemical tanker.

Recycling brokers said in their latest market reports that the 13,900-dwt Martha Option (built 1993) has been sold for $660 per ldt, or $2.55m, on an “as is” Indonesia basis.

It is the third stainless steel chemical tanker Waruna has scrapped in recent months.