Indonesia’s state-owned energy firm Pertamina said it will follow the government’s directive to phase out fuel imports from Singapore starting in November, as it explores import deals with the US.

This move will impact product tankers such as MRs and gas carriers, which are primarily used to transport gasoline and LPG to Indonesia, according to market sources.

Tonne-mile demand for clean tankers is likely to be bolstered as voyages from the US to Indonesia can last as long as five weeks, compared to one to two days from Singapore.