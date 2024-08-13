Indonesian tanker owner Patria Nusasegara looks set to make a lucrative asset play on a VLCC that is believed to be coming off a charter to state-owned oil major Pertamina.

Brokers report that Patria is selling the 300,000-dwt PNS Serena (built 2006) for a price described as being “in excess of $40m”.

If the Universal Shipbuilding-built ship that Patria acquired from AET in October 2020 for $31m has been sold for its current market value – VesselsValue estimates it to be worth close to $44m - that profit could be as much as $13m.