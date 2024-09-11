US-listed tanker owner International Seaways has handed shareholders a boost in the form of a stock buyback.
The company said it had repurchased 501,646 of its own shares in open-market deals over the past week.
The average price paid was $49.81
US tanker owner’s buyback programme still has $25m of headroom
