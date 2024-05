International Seaways has expanded its growing fleet with two more LR1 tanker newbuildings after exercising a pair of options at South Korea’s K Shipbuilding.

The New York-listed company has pushed its orderbook to six 75,000-dwt product carriers to be delivered by the third quarter of 2026.

Officials at K Shipbuilding declined to comment on the shipyard’s newbuilding activities, citing contract confidentiality.