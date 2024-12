New York-listed International Seaways is on the verge of an innovative tankers swap with South Korean shipowner Sinokor Merchant Marine, market sources said.

Brokers on both sides of the Atlantic told TradeWinds that Seaways is swapping a pair of older VLCCs for MR product tankers. Sources described the transaction as a done deal.

Seaways declined to comment when contacted by TradeWinds on Thursday.