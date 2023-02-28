International Seaways reported its best quarterly results on Tuesday, driven by higher demand for its tanker fleet with changing patterns of trade caused by the war in Ukraine.

The New-York listed tanker owner recorded net income of $218.4m in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a $34m loss a year earlier.

“2022 was an outstanding year for Seaways, as we capitalised on our increased scale, further enhanced our financial strength and continued to return significant capital to shareholders,” said chief executive Lois Zabrocky.