An International Seaways suezmax tanker is the latest to help diversify sources of crude imports for the massive new Dangote refinery in Nigeria.

A cargo of Buzios crude from Brazil is being taken across the Atlantic by the 158,000-dwt Seaways Montauk (built 2017), according to Kpler cargo tracking data.

The vessel loaded the oil via a ship-to-ship transfer at Acu Port, receiving 1m barrels from the 154,000-dwt shuttle tanker NS Pioneer (built 2023), operated by China National Offshore Oil (CNOOC).