Greece’s Ioannis Alafouzos is among major tanker owners expressing doubts on the opening day of Posidonia that shipping propulsion technology can change overnight and confidence that modern conventionally fuelled engines will continue to play a large role in the years ahead.

“We’re quite pessimistic about alternative fuels … we have not seen any alternative fuel that is either available or very promising — there’s still a lot of confusion,” Okeanis Eco Tankers and Kyklades Maritime principal Alafouzos told the Capital Maritime Summit in Athens.