Any potential disruption in the Strait of Hormuz as a conflict between Israel and Iran spirals would likely be worse for global shipping markets than the Red Sea crisis, analysts says.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have been simmering over into outright conflict, with Tehran launching almost 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening in response to the killing of the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas chief Ishmael Haniye in July.