A potential Iran nuclear deal could shake up the secondhand tanker market if US sanctions are dropped, Okeanis Eco Tankers believes.

Speaking on an earnings call, the Greek owner’s CEO, Aristidis Alafouzos, said Iran’s national carrier NITC would likely upgrade its fleet if crude exports are allowed to restart.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran has “sort of” agreed to the terms of a new deal on its weapons programme.