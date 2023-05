Iran said it has reportedly seized a third tanker in a little over two weeks as the US Navy plans to ramp up its presence in and around the Strait of Hormuz to protect shipping.

Tehran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy and Intelligence Ministry have “retaken” the 9,300-dwt clean product tanker Purity (built 2008), Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported on Friday.

Tracking data from VesselsValue shows the tanker is anchored off the port of Asaluyeh.