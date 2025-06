Iran is mulling the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway that separates the Gulf state from the Arabian Peninsula.

Sardar Esmaeil Kowsari, a senior IRGC commander and member of Iran’s parliament, told domestic media on Saturday that closing the Strait was “under consideration”.

Such a move is likely to have a significant impact on oil and gas shipping, with an estimated 20% of globally consumed oil and 20-30% of LNG passing through the 33 km-wide waterway.