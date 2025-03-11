Two alleged dark fleet tankers sold for scrap by obscure owners in January have arrived off Chattogram’s recycling beaches in Bangladesh.

According to local ship recycling sources, the beachings of the 300,000-dwt crude carriers Itaugua (built 1997) and Artemis III (built 1996) now depend on permission from the country’s industries ministry.

Neither has been sanctioned, but are on a list of tankers that pressure group United Against a Nuclear Iran (UANI) claims have regularly transported US-sanctioned Iranian crude oil.