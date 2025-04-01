Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have seized two overseas-registered tankers accused of fuel smuggling.

The vessels were carrying more than 3m litres (792,000 gallons) of diesel in the Middle East Gulf, state media reported.

Iran’s Press TV named the ships as the Start 1 and the Vintage, which cannot be found in maritime databases.

“These two tankers, with 25 crew members, were engaged in organised fuel smuggling in the central waters of the Persian Gulf and were collectively carrying over 3m litres of smuggled diesel fuel,” state media said, according to Reuters.

No details were given of the ship’s flag states.

The tankers, probably small coastal vessels, were being moved to the port of Bushehr.

Article continues below the advert

Mehdi Mehrangiz, a senior judiciary official in Bushehr province, said the ships were seized under a judicial order, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Press TV reported that the operation took place on Monday.

It said all 25 crew members on both ships were arrested.

Iran has been fighting the smuggling of its cheap fuel to other Gulf states.

Authorities have stepped up anti-smuggling efforts in recent years.

Last week, Iranian border police intercepted a vessel carrying 1m litres of smuggled oil, Reuters reported.

The diesel price in Iran is only IRR 3,000 ($0.07) per litre for limited monthly quotas.

The fuel is available at IRR 6,000 for unlimited usage by truck drivers and farmers using heavy machinery.

Senior government authorities said in December that between 25m and 30m litres were being moved out of the country illegally each day.