The Iranian navy is said to have opened fire on a laden tanker during a suspicious approach in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reporting body said the incident took place 28 nautical miles (52 km) north-east of Muscat, Oman.

Security company Ambrey said the ship involved was a Bahamas-flag crude carrier managed in the US, without naming it.

The profile fits the 319,000-dwt Richmond Voyager (built 2018), listed as operated and owned by US oil major Chevron, which was heading from Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia to Singapore.

In April, the Chevron-chartered suezmax 159,000-dwt Advantage Sweet (built 2012) was seized by Iranian forces in apparent retaliation for the US detention of the 159,000-dwt tanker Suez Rajan (built 2011), on the suspicion it was carrying crude of Iranian origin.

Chevron has been contacted for comment.

“Shots were fired at the merchant vessel. She abruptly increase speed and adjusted course,” Ambrey added.

The tanker increased speed from 12.4 knots to 14.8 knots and changed direction by 93 degrees to starboard.

Ambrey told TradeWinds the ship was raised on VHF by the Iranian navy and asked to stop.

When the vessel continued, shots were aimed at the funnel.

It is not yet known if damage was sustained.

A coalition warship was reported to have warned the Iranian navy to halt the harassment and advised the tanker to move into Omani territorial waters.

The UKMTO reported that vessel and crew were safe.

“Vessels transiting the area are advised to exercise caution,” Ambrey said.

Tensions in the region have been heightened since the seizure of a number of foreign vessels by Iranian forces.

Last month US and UK naval forces went to the aid of a Greek bulker being “harassed” by Iranian ships.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard blamed

The US Navy said the incident happened in the Strait of Hormuz.

It blamed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard for sending three fast-attack vessels with armed troops to approach the merchant vessel at a close distance.

Iranian forces seized and brought into port three overseas tankers in April and May.

The first was the Advantage Sweet. Then there was Smart Tankers’ 309,000-dwt VLCC Niovi (built 2005) and the 9,200-dwt clean product tanker Purity (built 2008).