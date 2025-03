A Ukrainian businessman is suing an arm of the National Iranian Oil Co (NICO) for $95m in a decade-long dispute over a tanker that was rammed, arrested and sold off after its crew mutinied.

Swiss-based Vitaly Sokolenko says officials from two subsidiaries took advantage of his cash-strapped position to renege on a deal to charter the 153,000-dwt suexmax Alexandra I (built 1997) after it was badly damaged in a collision.