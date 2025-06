Maritime chokepoints in the Middle East are going to tighten following Israel’s attack on Iran, but perhaps not in the Strait of Hormuz.

Multiple sources said they expect retaliation for the attacks in the Red Sea, not the much-closer Strait of Hormuz, the 49 nautical mile (90 km) wide waterway between Oman and Iran where roughly one-third of the world’s seaborne crude oil passes daily.