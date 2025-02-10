Iranian forces have the capacity to close the Strait of Hormuz — but won’t for now, even as the US ratchets up the scrutiny of its oil exports.

“We have the capability to close the Strait of Hormuz,” Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, said, according to media reports.

But he said the ultimate decision lies with “high-ranking officials” in Tehran.

Tangsiri was reportedly addressing domestic media regarding US President Donald Trump’s directive to renew the so-called maximum pressure campaign seen in his first term to reduce Iran’s oil exports.

The US also sanctioned shipowners, managers and a VLCC captain for shipping Iranian crude to China.

Iran has described the moves as “bullying” and bragged that its oil exports reached a 10-year high in January.

Tangsiri took a different tack, arguing that the US is incapable of stopping Iranian oil exports, no matter how hard it tries.

“We have stood against them for 46 years, and they cannot break the Muslims,” he said.

“Look at Gaza — Muslims, with empty hands, have resisted and defended themselves against the ruthless, child-killing and bloodthirsty regime for over 15 months.

“So they certainly cannot break a bigger country with sanctions. The more they have sanctioned us, the greater achievements we have made.”

Iranian exports surged during the presidency of Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, hitting nearly 1.6m barrels per day. China bought nearly all of it.

But before Biden left office, the Shandong Ports Group said it would begin refusing vessels that have been sanctioned by the US.

The move boosted VLCC rates: the Baltic Exchange’s assessment surged to $57,025 per day in mid-January, before cooling off to $46,620 per day on Monday.

Many observers in the tanker market expected Trump’s return to the White House would bring more stringent sanctions enforcement on Iran and have a positive impact on VLCC rates, because Chinese buyers would source unsanctioned crude from other, nearby suppliers and move it on mainstream ships.

Iran has periodically threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, the 90 km (48.6 nautical mile) stretch of water separating Iran and the Musandam Peninsula primarily controlled by Oman.

An estimated 21% of all the world’s oil passes through the region daily.

Tangsiri said Iran has missiles, vessels, drones and other equipment that can be used to shut the waterway.

And although a full closure has not happened, Iran has allegedly attacked and hijacked vessels in retaliation for moves against its ships.