An Iranian-owned suezmax has pulled out of a trip to Syria, sparking fears of a fuel shortage following the fall of the Assad regime.

TankerTrackers said that following the ousting of the brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad over the weekend, it noted the 160,000-dwt Lotus (built 2000) had made a U-turn in the Gulf of Suez.

“The tanker had been due to deliver 750,000 barrels of Iranian crude to Syria but is now returning to Iran.