Trader Trafigura and South Korean shipowner Sinokor Maritime Co are looking at merging the commercial operations on VLCCs which could give them a combined 12% share of the market, tanker market players said on Wednesday.

Talk is sweeping the market, on both sides of the Atlantic and in Singapore, that the two companies have been in discussions for some time on the joint operations which would give them control of more than 100 VLCCs.