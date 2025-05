The Isle of Man Ship Registry has bagged three new eco-friendly tankers from UK owner Pritchard-Gordon Tankers (PGT).

The first of these, the 10,800-dwt Lettie PG (built 2025), has now gone into operation, the Irish Sea flag state said.

The state-of-the-art coated product and chemical carrier has been designed to meet its owner’s special trading requirements, the register added.