Israel is reportedly looking to attack Iranian military targets, not oil facilities.

During a call last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden that the planned counterattack would avoid oil and nuclear facilities, according to a report by The Washington Post, avoiding a more sweeping assault that could lead to a larger conflict.

The expected strike from Israel — retaliation for a massive Iranian missile barrage on 1 October that was itself retaliation for Israeli attacks in Lebanon — had put tanker markets on edge.