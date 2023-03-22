An Italian court has ruled that the son of a Russian governor can be extradited to the US to face charges over a Venezuelan oil smuggling operation.

Artem Uss, 41, is accused along with Dubai-based Yury Orekhov of setting up a scheme to export oil from Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA while disguising it as shipments of beans or rice.

Uss — whose father Aleksandr is the governor of Krasnoyarsk province — was arrested at Milan’s Malpensa airport in October last year at the request of American prosecutors.