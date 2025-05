Japan has sent its “first-ever” recorded middle distillates cargo to Argentina, in what could possibly be the emergence of a new trade route.

Kpler’s cargo tracking software detected an LR1 vessel, the 75,000-dwt Hafnia Guangzhou (built 2019), as loading a combined parcel of about 68,000m tonnes of gasoil and jet fuel from the Sendai and Kashima refineries in Japan during the first half of April.