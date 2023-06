A reluctance by Chinese tourists to travel overseas is said to be the main reason why jet fuel shipments have yet to return to their pre-Covid levels, says a top shipbroker.

In 2019 jet fuel consumption peaked at 8m barrels per day (bpd), representing about 8% of total oil demand, according to Poten & Partners.

But by 2020, jet fuel demand fell dramatically when Covid-19 caused widespread global lockdowns with demand falling to 4.7m