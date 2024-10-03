A new tanker vehicle formed by John Bassadone is preparing to take delivery of four “ultra-spec” chemical tanker newbuildings, beginning in the first half of next year.

Bassadone and his Hercules Tanker Management (HTM) revealed the order at China’s Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding in comments to TradeWinds on Wednesday.

The order was placed about 18 months ago, Bassadone explained, but not disclosed at the time as he was carrying out a transition that would add HTM as the vessel-owning partner to his marine fuels company, Peninsula.