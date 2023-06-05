Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen has added to his Euronav holding in a move that brings him closer to making a takeover offer for the company.

Six months on from pulling the plug on a fleet combination deal with his Oslo-listed tanker company Frontline, Fredriksen now owns 28.48% of the Belgian VLCC and suezmax operation, up from around 26.5% previously and just short of the 30% level that would trigger a mandatory offer.

A securities filing revealed Fredriksen’s Famatown Finance has built its stake to 21.71%,