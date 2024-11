Frontline shares plunged after a disappointing third-quarter report on Wednesday.

However, several analysts recommend buying the stock in fresh notes.

After the fall, the John Fredriksen-backed tanker company is the “cheapest it has been in years”, according to Fearnley Securities.

“With [the] cat out of the bag, and pricing coming down, ‘peak negativity’ should not be far away, we believe,” analyst Fredrik Dybwad said.