Shipping billionaire John Fredriksen has slammed the attitude of Norway’s politicians to his beloved industry.

The Norwegian-born owner of tanker giant Frontline and other companies has long held doubts about the regulatory conditions for the sector in the country.

As the shipping world gathers in Oslo for Nor-Shipping, the London resident, a Cypriot citizen, told Finansavisen: “The framework conditions for shipping in Norway have never been weaker than they are now.