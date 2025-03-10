John Fredriksen has rubbished talk that his exits from two publicly listed LPG carrier and bulker companies signal a wider withdrawal from the shipping sector.

And the billionaire shipowner has hinted at new potential investments in a turbulent geopolitical climate.

Recent disposals of the Avance Gas fleet and his divestment of a controlling stake in dry cargo firm Golden Ocean sparked speculation that this could be the beginning of a gradual reduction of his vessel empire following his 80th birthday.